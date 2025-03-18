Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Raises Dividend to GBX 41 Per Share

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 115.8% increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Yü Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of YU stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,450 ($18.83). 62,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,638.30. The stock has a market cap of £242.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.13. Yü Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 982 ($12.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970 ($25.59).

Get Yü Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yü Group

In other news, insider John Glasgow sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($22.91), for a total transaction of £81,144 ($105,395.51). 72.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yü Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.