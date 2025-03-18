Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.54 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.23) by ($3.54), Zacks reports. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $1,193.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

