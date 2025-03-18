Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 10,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,721.84. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Catriona Yale sold 614 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $27,556.32.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 770,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $58.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.19.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

