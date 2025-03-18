ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Earnings Results

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 2.9 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 4,508,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,224. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.