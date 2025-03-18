iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Announces Dividend of $0.04

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
INRO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.
