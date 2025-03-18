iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Announces Dividend of $0.04

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

INRO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

About iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

