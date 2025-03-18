Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,556. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.65. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

