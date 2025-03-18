Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,514.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,556. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.65. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSWI

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.