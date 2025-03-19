GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYDB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 217.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 142,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 97,723 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

