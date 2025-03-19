GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.