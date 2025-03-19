Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.36. Approximately 1,679,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,861,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

