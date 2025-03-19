GM Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WULF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 1,704,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TeraWulf by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58,235 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

