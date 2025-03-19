Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fonix Mobile had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 101.42%.

Fonix Mobile Stock Up 1.1 %

Fonix Mobile stock opened at GBX 183.95 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fonix Mobile has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.64).

Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Fonix Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

About Fonix Mobile

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

