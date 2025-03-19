iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,084 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $134,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,025,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,726,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after acquiring an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after acquiring an additional 341,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48.

