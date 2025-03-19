H&T Group (LON:HAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H&T Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

H&T Group Stock Up 0.7 %

HAT stock opened at GBX 390.80 ($5.08) on Wednesday. H&T Group has a 12-month low of GBX 325.50 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 440 ($5.72). The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The company has a market cap of £170.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.03.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of H&T Group from GBX 531 ($6.90) to GBX 559 ($7.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

