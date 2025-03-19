Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

CYBR stock opened at $344.87 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.88 and its 200 day moving average is $322.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

