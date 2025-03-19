Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

