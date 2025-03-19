Melius Research Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Strong-Buy

Melius Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

PCAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

PACCAR stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.69%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

