Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/6/2025 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Health Catalyst had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2025 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2025 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
HCAT opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.
In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,450. The trade was a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $62,912.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,530 shares of company stock valued at $362,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
