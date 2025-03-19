125,384 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,323,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

HON opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

