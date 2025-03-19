Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 32.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $11,373,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 153,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

POSCO Price Performance

PKX opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

About POSCO



POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

