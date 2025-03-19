Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 73,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,879,000 after acquiring an additional 537,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,026,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 987,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 813,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,348,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

