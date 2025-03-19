Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires New Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $3,345,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.36. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

