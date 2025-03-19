Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $232.01 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $241.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock worth $13,350,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

