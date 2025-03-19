Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 929,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 96,612 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 184,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

