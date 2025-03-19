Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $635,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 286,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 578,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

