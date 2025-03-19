Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 4801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
Rand Worldwide Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.15.
Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 122.04%.
Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement
About Rand Worldwide
Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.
See Also
