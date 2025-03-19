iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWUGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 1130840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

