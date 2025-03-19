PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

PCCW Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

