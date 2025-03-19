Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Increases By 19.4%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 238,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBGYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBGYY

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.63. 426,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.99. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of C$13.36 and a 1 year high of C$20.81.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of C$41.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.