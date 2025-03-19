IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IGGHY remained flat at $11.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001. IG Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $13.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

