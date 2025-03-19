Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) CEO Rachel E. Haurwitz Purchases 20,000 Shares

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) CEO Rachel E. Haurwitz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,782.90. The trade was a 0.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.34. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.