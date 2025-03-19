Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) CEO Rachel E. Haurwitz Purchases 20,000 Shares

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) CEO Rachel E. Haurwitz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,782.90. The trade was a 0.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.34. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
