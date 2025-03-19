Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 24,582 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

