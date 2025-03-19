Signaturefd LLC Sells 11,758 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UMC opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.