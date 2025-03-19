EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,895 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 507.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $14,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 510.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 143,143 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

SILA opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

