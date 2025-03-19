EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,818,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everest Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,744,000 after buying an additional 251,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $359.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $327.37 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.89. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

