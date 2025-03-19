Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $43,992,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,167,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 188.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 521,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,884 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,040,000 after acquiring an additional 237,772 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $74,264.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,220,573.60. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,890.90. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,804 shares of company stock worth $1,601,404. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

