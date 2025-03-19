Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $421.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

