Signaturefd LLC Purchases 8,295 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

