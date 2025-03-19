Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

