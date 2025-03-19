NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.3 %

NXPI stock opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

