Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $754.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

