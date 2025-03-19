EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

In other news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. The trade was a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

