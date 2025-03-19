Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

