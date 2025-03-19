Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $20,309,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $419.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $548.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

