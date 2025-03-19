Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
