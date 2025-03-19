Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after purchasing an additional 438,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

