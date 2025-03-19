Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 7.1% increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
Turning Point Brands Trading Down 1.0 %
TPB opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.74.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
