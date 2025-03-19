Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 7.1% increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

TPB opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TPB

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.