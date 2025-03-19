International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

