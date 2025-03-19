Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.01 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.41). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.38), with a volume of 63,906 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £424.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.32.

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.

The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

