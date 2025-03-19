Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.16 and traded as high as $38.87. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 144,291 shares trading hands.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.
Further Reading
