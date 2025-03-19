Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.49 and traded as high as $19.41. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 165 shares.

Peoples Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $89.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 54.68%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

