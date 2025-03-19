Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCRBF remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Carbon Products Related, Silicon Carbide Products Related, and Others segments. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

