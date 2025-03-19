Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCRBF remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. Nippon Carbon has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
About Nippon Carbon
